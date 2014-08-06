Donald Trump Sues To Remove His Name From Atlantic City Casinos

Donald Trump once promoted Atlantic City's casino and entertainment business. He no longer wants his name associated with it.

The real estate baron has sued to have his name taken off two casinos, the Trump Plaza and the Trump Taj Mahal.

"I want it off both of them," Trump told the Associated Press. "I've been away from Atlantic City for many years. People think we operate [the company], and we don't. It's not us. It's not me."

In a filing in New Jersey Superior Court, Trump says the properties have fallen into "an utter state of disrepair" and are hurting his good name.

The Trump Plaza announced in July that it will close in September. Atlantic City's gambling industry has taken a beating, with as many as four casinos slated to close this year.

A bankruptcy auction is scheduled Thursday for the Revel casino, which will close on Aug. 18 unless a buyer is found.

When the Trump Plaza announced it would close, Trump boasted that he had limited his exposure to a 10 percent stake in Trump Entertainment Resorts.

"I let them use my name, but I have nothing to do with it, he said in July. "I got out seven years ago — my timing was impeccable."

Indeed, that 10 percent share is enough to allow the company to use the Trump name for licensing purposes. Trump says he isn't sure whether he'll sell his share altogether.

One place where he doesn't intend to remove his name is Chicago, where a "Trump" sign in 20-foot-high letters along the riverfront has become a source of local controversy.

Blair Kamin, architecture critic for the Chicago Tribune, has called the sign a " fiasco." Trump responded by taking to the pages of that newspaper to decry Kamin as a "lightweight."

"Trump is one of the 'hottest' and most recognizable brands in the world, and that only works to Chicago's benefit," Trump wrote. "To me, it's a perfect match."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.