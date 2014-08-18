Top Stories: WikiLeaks' Assange To Leave Refuge; Ukraine Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Photographer Recalls How Ebola Patients Were Carried Off In Liberia.
-- WikiLeaks' Assange Says He'll Leave Embassy In London.
-- Ukraine Reports of Attack On Civilian Convoy Near Luhansk.
And here are more early headlines:
National Guard On The Streets In Ferguson, Missouri. ()
Obama Returns Briefly To Washington, Interrupting Vacation. ( Los Angeles Times)
No Progress Reported In Ukraine-Russia Conflict. ( Businessweek)
Arkansas Freight Train Collision Kills 2, Causes Brief Evacuation. ( KARK)
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Iran, Injures Dozens. ( CNN)
Nepal Flooding Worsens, Kills More Than 100. ( Sky News Australia)
Car Of Saudi Prince Stopped In Paris, Robbed Of $335,000. ( France24)
Cambridge University Seeking Candidate For PhD Of Chocolate. ( BBC)
