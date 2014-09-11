Top Stories: Reaction To Obama Speech On ISIS; Pistorius Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Opinion Pages Offer Support On Plan To Combat Islamic State.

-- Judge In Pistorius Trial Rules Out Murder.

And here are more early headlines:

Ceremonies Mark 13th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks. ( USA Today)

Missouri Lawmakers Expand Gun Rights, Limit Abortion Access. ( Kansas City Star)

Texas Executes Man Who Killed His Partner, Her Brother. ( AP)

U.S. Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Back From Space Station. ( Phys.Org)

Report: Group Alleges Israel Committed War Crimes In Gaza. ( Human Rights Watch)

Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Has Tumor, Faces Tests. ( Toronto Star)

FBI Seizes Millions In L.A. Fashion District Money Laundering Probe. ( Los Angeles Times)

Actor Richard Kiel Dies; Portrayed Notorious James Bond Villain. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.