Top Stories: Reaction To Obama Speech On ISIS; Pistorius Trial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Opinion Pages Offer Support On Plan To Combat Islamic State.
-- Judge In Pistorius Trial Rules Out Murder.
And here are more early headlines:
Ceremonies Mark 13th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks. ( USA Today)
Missouri Lawmakers Expand Gun Rights, Limit Abortion Access. ( Kansas City Star)
Texas Executes Man Who Killed His Partner, Her Brother. ( AP)
U.S. Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Back From Space Station. ( Phys.Org)
Report: Group Alleges Israel Committed War Crimes In Gaza. ( Human Rights Watch)
Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Has Tumor, Faces Tests. ( Toronto Star)
FBI Seizes Millions In L.A. Fashion District Money Laundering Probe. ( Los Angeles Times)
Actor Richard Kiel Dies; Portrayed Notorious James Bond Villain. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.