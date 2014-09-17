Netropolitan: Facebook For Rich People

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And today's last word in business is social media for the 1 percent. Yesterday, a new social networking site called Netropolitan launched.

It is being described as Facebook for rich people. It was founded by an orchestra conductor in Minneapolis who says he wanted a place to talk about the finer things in life, quote, "without backlash."

CORNISH: It'll cost you $9,000 to set up a profile. After that, it will cost you a mere $3,000 a year for membership.

don't tell them that regular Facebook is free.

CORNISH: This isn't the first someone has tried to launch a service like this. Six years ago there was Social1000. Then there was the $100 phone app known as I Am Rich.

Well, that last one was a joke. But the makers of Netropolitan say they're completely serious.

