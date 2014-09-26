Photos: Jeter Leaves Yankee Stadium With One Last Game-Winning Hit By Christopher Dean Hopkins Published September 26, 2014 at 1:11 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email New York Yankees C.C. Sabathia (left) and Brett Gardner douse Derek Jeter with Gatorade after Jeter drove in the winning run against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday in the final home game of his career. The shortstop is retiring after 20 seasons with the Yankees. Julie Jacobson / AP Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth, clinching his 1,627th regular-season victory with the team. Elsa / Getty Images A grounds crew worker changes a base with Derek Jeter's uniform number on it during Thursday's game. Kathy Willens / AP Jeter heads for home on a hit by catcher Brian McCann in the first inning against the Orioles. John Angelillo / UPI/Landov Jeter waits to bat in the first inning. Mike Stobe / Getty Images Jeter gestures to fans from the field during his last home game. Al Bello / Getty Images Jeter looks on from the Yankees dugout in his last game at Yankee Stadium. John Angelillo / UPI/Landov Jeter throws on the field before the game. John Angelillo / UPI /Landov Fans take a photo outside Yankee Stadium before Derek Jeter's final home game on Thursday. Copyright 2014 NPR