Top Stories: Ferguson Protests; Vatican May Be Softening On Gays

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Arrest Dozens In Ferguson, Mo. Protests.

-- What They're Saying: Vatican's New Tolerance On Gays And The Divorced.

And here are more early headlines:

A U.N. Medical Worker Dies Of Ebola In Germany. ( Telegraph)

Deadly Storms Cut Across Southern States. ( Reuters)

Hurricane Gonzalo Veers Away From U.S. East Coast. ()

Hawaii May See Tropical Storm This Week. ( AccuWeather)

Demonstrators Seeking Missing Students Burn Mexican Building. ( Deustche Welle)

Hong Kong Police Take Down Protesters' Barricades. ( Los Angeles Times)

N.H. Republican Lawmaker Calls Female Democratic Candidate "Ugly As Sin". ( CBS)

Australian Leader Wants To "Shirtfront" Putin. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.