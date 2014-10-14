Top Stories: Ferguson Protests; Vatican May Be Softening On Gays
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Police Arrest Dozens In Ferguson, Mo. Protests.
-- What They're Saying: Vatican's New Tolerance On Gays And The Divorced.
And here are more early headlines:
A U.N. Medical Worker Dies Of Ebola In Germany. ( Telegraph)
Deadly Storms Cut Across Southern States. ( Reuters)
Hurricane Gonzalo Veers Away From U.S. East Coast. ()
Hawaii May See Tropical Storm This Week. ( AccuWeather)
Demonstrators Seeking Missing Students Burn Mexican Building. ( Deustche Welle)
Hong Kong Police Take Down Protesters' Barricades. ( Los Angeles Times)
N.H. Republican Lawmaker Calls Female Democratic Candidate "Ugly As Sin". ( CBS)
Australian Leader Wants To "Shirtfront" Putin. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.