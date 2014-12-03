CrimingWhileWhite Opens A Prism On Police And Race

Got pulled over, cop found pot on a passenger. No one else was searched nor was the car or trunk searched. Noone arrested #CrimingWhileWhite — Angie Huston (@Angel_h23) December 4, 2014

Threw lit fireworks at cop, ran, he just talked to my parents. #CrimingWhileWhite — Katie (@KatiellaW) December 4, 2014

Got pulled over for a brake light out. Underage and drinking and blew over the limit. Cop let me walk to my friend's apt. #CrimingWhileWhite — Matthew Skalak (@skalakattack) December 3, 2014

When I was 20, I stole a pack of cigs, cop prayed with me and made me promise I wouldn't do it again. #crimingwhilewhite — cardsgirl1972 (@cardsgirl1972) December 4, 2014

Some of you have pointed out that #CrimingWhileWhite helps other White folks realize policing isn't fair.



My heart still hurts. — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) December 4, 2014

This #crimingwhilewhite hashtag. Are white ppl openly acknowledging white privilege on police interactions or am I dreaming? — Reidiculous (@SuchAnAfroholic) December 3, 2014

A grand jury's decision that a police officer shouldn't face charges over the death of Staten Island man Eric Garner has sparked anger and protests — along with a Twitter conversation about the idea that police treat people differently based on their race.

The hashtag #CrimingWhileWhite sparked a wide-ranging conversation Wednesday evening, as some people used it to describe their own peaceful run-ins with police and others discussed how those incidents differed from their own experiences.

Here's a selection from a very lively and interesting conversation:

In high school I got in a 3 car wreck that might have been my fault. The cop told me it was the "illegal alien's" fault. #CrimingWhileWhite — Elizabeth🦒 (@oceana_roll) December 3, 2014

#CrimingWhileWhite?



Dear Lord. Don't even get me started.



I'd be dead, beaten, or jailed so many times over if I was a little more brown. — brian wisti (@brianwisti) December 3, 2014