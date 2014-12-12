© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: West Coast Storm; Photojournalist du Cille Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published December 12, 2014 at 9:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Pineapple Express' Pounds West Coast, Sparking Floods, Power Outages.

-- Remembering Michel du Cille: Photos Of Sorrow And Triumph In Liberia.

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged White House Intruder Is Competent To Face Trial. ( AP)

House Ethics Committee Reprimands 2 Members, Clears 2 Others. ( The Hill)

Mali Says It Has No More Patients With Ebola. ( Reuters)

Brazil Charges 35 People In State Oil Company Corruption Case. ( Guardian)

Suicide Bomber Detonates Tank In Syria. ( Reuters)

International Court Demands Transfer Of Former Ivory Coast 1st Lady. ( Deutsche Welle)

Michigan Whooping Cough Outbreak In Undervaccinated Kids. ( MLive.com)

Oil Spill Threatens UNESCO World Heritage Site In Bangladesh. ( BBC)

Rare Cloud Inversion Fills Grand Canyon. ( PBS Newshour)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
