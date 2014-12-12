Top Stories: West Coast Storm; Photojournalist du Cille Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Pineapple Express' Pounds West Coast, Sparking Floods, Power Outages.
-- Remembering Michel du Cille: Photos Of Sorrow And Triumph In Liberia.
And here are more early headlines:
Alleged White House Intruder Is Competent To Face Trial. ( AP)
House Ethics Committee Reprimands 2 Members, Clears 2 Others. ( The Hill)
Mali Says It Has No More Patients With Ebola. ( Reuters)
Brazil Charges 35 People In State Oil Company Corruption Case. ( Guardian)
Suicide Bomber Detonates Tank In Syria. ( Reuters)
International Court Demands Transfer Of Former Ivory Coast 1st Lady. ( Deutsche Welle)
Michigan Whooping Cough Outbreak In Undervaccinated Kids. ( MLive.com)
Oil Spill Threatens UNESCO World Heritage Site In Bangladesh. ( BBC)
Rare Cloud Inversion Fills Grand Canyon. ( PBS Newshour)
