Why California Drivers Are Slowing Down In Hayward

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Drivers in Hayward, Calif., are slowing down to actually read some offbeat new traffic signs. They're installed along the steep hill of Hayward Boulevard. Thirty-five miles per hour - it's a speed limit, not a suggestion. And to pedestrians - heads up, cross the street then update Facebook. A city spokesperson told Inside Bay Area News the idea is for people to do a double-take, presumably not for so long they take their eyes off the road. It's MORNING EDITION.