Jordan Spieth, 21, Cruises To Masters Victory, 18 Under Par

Jordan Spieth, 21, has won the Masters with a record-tying score, 18 under par.

Spieth led from the first round of the tournament in Augusta, Ga. — a feat last achieved by Raymond Floyd in 1976.

On Sunday, reports the AP, no other contender truly threatened Spieth's dominance:

No one got closer than three shots of the lead all day. Spieth shot a 2-under 70 to hold off Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion playing in the final group of the major for the first time, and Mickelson were four shots back.

No one else was closer than six.

At one point in the final round, Spieth became the first golfer in the history of the tournament to reach 19 under par.

His final total, 18-under 270, tied the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997.

