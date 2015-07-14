© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Agreement Reached; Close To Pluto

By Korva Coleman
Published July 14, 2015 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- World Powers Reach Agreement With Iran Over Its Nuclear Program.

-- The Latest On Iran Deal: Obama Says Deal Provides New Way Forward.

-- NASA Zooms In On Pluto, For Closest Views Yet.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Reports 15,000 Iraqi Civilians Killed In Last 16 Months. ( AP)

Mexico Believes Prison Workers Helped Drug Kingpin Escape. ( CNN)

Closing Arguments Set For Today In Colo. Theater Shooting Trial. ( Denver Post)

Yemen Humanitarian Truce Fails As Bombing Continues. ( Deutsche Welle)

Tropical Storms Form In Atlantic, Pacific. ()

Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Central Plains. ( AP)

Financially Ailing Puerto Rico Asks Creditors For Patience. ( Wall Street Journal)

Japan Tsunami Debris Cleanup Starts On Alaska Shore. ( Weather.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
