Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Agreement Reached; Close To Pluto
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- World Powers Reach Agreement With Iran Over Its Nuclear Program.
-- The Latest On Iran Deal: Obama Says Deal Provides New Way Forward.
-- NASA Zooms In On Pluto, For Closest Views Yet.
And here are more early headlines:
U.N. Reports 15,000 Iraqi Civilians Killed In Last 16 Months. ( AP)
Mexico Believes Prison Workers Helped Drug Kingpin Escape. ( CNN)
Closing Arguments Set For Today In Colo. Theater Shooting Trial. ( Denver Post)
Yemen Humanitarian Truce Fails As Bombing Continues. ( Deutsche Welle)
Tropical Storms Form In Atlantic, Pacific. ()
Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Central Plains. ( AP)
Financially Ailing Puerto Rico Asks Creditors For Patience. ( Wall Street Journal)
Japan Tsunami Debris Cleanup Starts On Alaska Shore. ( Weather.com)
