Great White Shark Keeps Swimmer From Desired Goal

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for Simon Dominguez, who jumped in the water near the Golden Gate Bridge. He meant to be the first person ever to swim 28 miles to the Farallon Islands. He made it the first 24 miles and more, and that is when the shark fin appeared. It was a great white shark. Mr. Dominguez reluctantly climbed into a boat, as if that could make you safe, chief. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.