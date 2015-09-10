© 2020 WFAE
Kent State's Female Kicker Still Waiting For A Chance

Published September 10, 2015 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. We're waiting for April Goss to get a chance on the football field. She's the kicker for Kent State. I did say she. She is believed to be the only woman on the roster of a Division One college football team. She once kicked an extra point in a spring game, and the coach says she'll play sometime this regular season. Of course, you need to send in a player at the perfect time, and last Saturday was not that time as Kent State lost to Illinois 52-3. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition