Trump's Immigration Comments Used In Mexican Soccer Commercial

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A Mexican TV network found a pitchman for Mexico's upcoming soccer match against the United States, Donald Trump. A commercial uses actual Trump statements about Mexicans.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

DONALD TRUMP: When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best.

INSKEEP: Cut to shots of Mexican soccer stars. The ad goes on to quote Trump complaining the U.S. no longer wins victories and then this.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

TRUMP: The American dream is dead - is dead.

