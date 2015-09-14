Airbus Opens First U.S. Factory In Alabama

The French plane maker Airbus opens its first factory in the U.S. today. The $600 million plant in Mobile, Alabama, is touted as a solution to the company’s need to expand low-cost production to meet a major backlog in demand. It also boldly bids for market share in the territory of Airbus’s American rival, Boeing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with CBS News’ Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger about the impact of this factory.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, Business Analyst for CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.