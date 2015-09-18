© 2020 WFAE
Eighth Time's A Charm: Will Jon Hamm Finally Win An Emmy?

Published September 18, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Actor Jon Hamm in Los Angeles on May 17, 2015. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This Sunday is Jon Hamm's last chance to be officially recognized for playing "Mad Men" star Don Draper. The show, which ended earlier this spring, has been praised as one of the best TV dramas of all time.

Additionally, eyes are on the “Best Actress in a Drama” category, where two black actresses have been nominated for the first time in Emmy history.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans joined Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to gives his predictions for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Guest

  • Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets at @Deggans.

