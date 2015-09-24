Pilots Say They're Blinded By San Francisco 49ers' Stadium Lights

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We don't know how far the San Francisco 49ers will go this football season. We do know fans will be able to see them because pilots are complaining about the stadium lights. Several say they were blinded. The FAA says most complaints came when the scoreboard was being tested.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

A scoreboard malfunction.

INSKEEP: And also the essence of pro-football - giant players, giant stadiums, giant screens, excessive lights, USA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.