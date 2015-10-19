Jeb Bush Takes Latest Jab At Anti-Obesity Video Game

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush last week unveiled his health care plan, and in it he ridicules research funded by the National Institutes of Health – specifically, smartphone games intended to teach healthy eating habits.

Bush didn’t name the company behind that game in his proposal, but Republican Representative Matt Salmon did: Houston-based Archimage. In July, Salmon introduced a bill that would strip funding from video games teaching “food parenting practices,” including Archimage’s game “Kiddio.”

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with the people behind the games at the center of this controversy: Richard Buday of Archimage and Tom Baranowski of Baylor College of Medicine. Their game is still in development and is now named “Mommio.”

Guest

Richard Buday , president of Archimage.

, president of Archimage. Tom Baranowski, a professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine.

