U.S. And Cuba To Collaborate On Marine Life Protection

The United States and Cuba are teaming up to safeguard marine life in protected areas in the Florida Straits and the Gulf of Mexico. The two governments – and scientists from each country – will share resources and best management practices to help protect habitats and fish populations.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will establish a sister sanctuary relationship with Cuba’s Guanahacabibes National Park, and the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Texas will be paired with Banco de San Antonio, off the western tip of Cuba.

Billy Causey of NOAA helped broker the U.S.-Cuba deal. He tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson why the collaboration will benefit both the U.S. and Cuba.

Billy Causey, Southeast regional director for the National Marine Sanctuary Program of NOAA.

