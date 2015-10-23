Top Stories: Monster Hurricane Off Mexico; Deadly French Bus Crash
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With 200-MPH Winds, Hurricane Patricia Closes In On Mexico.
-- Clinton Endures an 11-Hour Grilling Before Benghazi Committee.
-- Finding Signs Of Unity, Paul Ryan Officially Enters House Speaker Race.
-- 42 People Die After Bus Crashes In Southwest France.
And here are more early headlines:
Torrential Rain Hitting Texas, Flash Flooding Possible. ()
Obama Vetoes Defense Bill Over Agency Spending Limits. ( The Hill)
1 Killed, 2 Wounded At Tennessee State University Shooting. ( The Tennessean)
Kerry, Lavrov To Discuss Syrian War In Vienna. ( VOA)
Dozens Killed In French Bus Accident. ( Guardian)
Texas Demands Private Patient Files From Planned Parenthood Clinics. ( Washington Post)
