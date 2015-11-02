Guinness, Ireland's Famous Stout, To Go Vegan

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Guinness, Ireland's famous stout, is going vegan. It's something vegan and vegetarians have been petitioning the company to do for years so that they can enjoy a pint of Guinness. Guinness will stop using fish bladders in its brewing process. For a couple of centuries, the fish byproduct known as isinglass has been used to make the yeast settle faster, leaving behind itty-bitty fish particles in the black brew. Who knew? Chips anyone? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.