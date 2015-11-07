'Wild Thing': Making Hearts Sing For 50 Years

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We now observe an important historical milestone.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE WILD ONES: (Singing) Wild thing...

SIMON: You were expecting another anniversary of the Magna Carta?

"Wild Thing" was released 50 years ago this month. Originally performed by a New York band called The Wild Ones, the song's publisher has issued 7,500 licenses for recordings. There are versions by Jimi Hendrix.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

JIMI HENDRIX: (Singing) Wild thing...

SIMON: Hank Williams, Jr. -

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

HANK WILLIAMS, JR.: (Singing) You make my heart sing...

SIMON: And a famous frog -

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Kermit the Frog, singing) Wild thing, bum, bow, bom...

SIMON: Although most people these days consider the classic version to be the 1966 recording by The Troggs.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE TROGGS: (Singing) You make everything groovy...

CHIP TAYLOR: My name is Chip Taylor, originally James Wesley Voight. Back in 1964, somewhere around there, I wrote a song called "Wild Thing."

SIMON: At the time, he was best known for country songs, but he got a call from a record producer who wanted some rock 'n' roll. The deadline was near, so he called his engineer Ron Johnson.

TAYLOR: I said, Ron, I'm coming over. Have my stool set up. And as soon as I sit down, have the microphone ready. Put it in record. Turn the lights out. And so he did, and I sang whatever came to me, and there it was, "Wild Thing."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE TROGGS: (Singing) Wild thing, I think I love you. But I want to know for sure.

TAYLOR: Now this is where I think the magic of the song is.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE TROGGS: (Singing) Come on, hold me tight.

TAYLOR: After I say, come on, hold me tight...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE TROGGS: (Singing) I love you.

TAYLOR: ...There's silence. Less is more sometimes. For that song, it certainly was.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

THE TROGGS: (Singing) Wild thing...

SIMON: The Troggs version of "Wild Thing" features what is undoubtedly the most famous ocarina solo in rock history.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TROGGS SONG, "WILD THING")

SIMON: But the original demo - that fluty sound - came from a man's bare hands, Ron Johnson's hands.

TAYLOR: It was a little open section I had, and I wasn't sure what to put in it. It would be an instrumental. And Ron started doing something with his hands, but he did this little whistling sound. And I thought it sounded really cool. I said, if I hum you something, can you try to match that? And he said, yeah, I can try. So we overdubbed his whistle with his hands.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

RON JOHNSON: (Whistling).

TAYLOR: And everybody who heard that demo thought it was an ocarina and so did The Troggs.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

JOHNSON: (Whistling).

SIMON: Chip Taylor was no one-hit wonder. He wrote the million-selling, 1981 Juice Newton single, "Angel In The Morning" and other tunes for Willie Nelson, Bobby Bare and Emmylou Harris. But "Wild Thing" holds a special place in his heart.

TAYLOR: I was sitting on the banks of Lake Maggiore in Italy and saw two little kids with their mothers, and I just started playing a little bit of "Wild Thing." And they left their mothers and came over to me and just started moving and feeling good. And I think that's what it does. When everybody shouts out, I want to know for sure, it's a nice - it's a nice feeling, you know? I think the Lord will let me skate with that one for that feeling.

SIMON: Chip Taylor, talking about "Wild Thing," released 50 years ago by The Wild Ones.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILD THING")

