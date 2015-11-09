To Get To His Math Final, South African Student 'Borrows' Bus

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. South African TV reports that a high school student stole a bus to get to his math final exam. Le-Aan Adonis and his fellow students were waiting for the bus's driver when they decided they were not going to make it. Adonis jumped into the driver's seat. The young people took off. They were close to the school when the police stopped them. Adonis was fined and maybe disciplined, but the kids did make it to the school on time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.