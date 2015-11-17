Could The Paris Attacks Happen In The U.S.?

In Paris today, Secretary of State John Kerry said the world needs to go after ISIS where the militants are planning their attacks. Kerry met today with France’s President François Hollande, who will come to Washington next week to meet with President Obama.

Daniel Benjamin, director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College, speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about Kerry’s meeting and the next steps in the fight against the Islamic State.

Benjamin is also former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department, where he was Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s principal adviser on counterterrorism.

Guest

Daniel Benjamin, director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College. He’s also former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department, where he was Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s principal adviser on counterterrorism.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.