Airport, Train Station Security Tightened Amid Travel Rush

Published November 24, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Travelers arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 26, 2014, the day before Thanksgiving, outside Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Virginia.The day before the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel days of the year in the U.S. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Travelers arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 26, 2014, the day before Thanksgiving, outside Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Virginia.The day before the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel days of the year in the U.S. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Millions of Americans are hitting the road, rails and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday. Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Bart Jansen, transportation reporter for USA Today, about the heightened security as a result of the terrorist attacks in Paris earlier this month, and how it could affect holiday travel.

