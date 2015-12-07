© 2020 WFAE
'Chi-Raq' Uses Greek Satire To Explore Chicago Violence

Published December 7, 2015 at 1:44 PM EST
This photo provided by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Teyonah Parris as Lysistrata in Spike Lees film, "Chi-Raq." The movie opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 4, 2015. (Parrish Lewis/Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios via AP)
This photo provided by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Teyonah Parris as Lysistrata in Spike Lees film, "Chi-Raq." The movie opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 4, 2015. (Parrish Lewis/Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios via AP)

In the new film “ Chi-Raq,” Spike Lee reinterprets Aristophanes’ “Lysistrata” by setting it in contemporary Chicago. A group of women, outraged by the toll of the war between two rival gangs, vow to withhold sex until the gangs talk peace.

NPR film critic Bob Mondello joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt to talk about the film and its resonance to current events.

