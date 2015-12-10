La. Marshals Indicted On Murder Charges In Death Of 6-Year-Old Boy

Two deputy city marshals in Marksville, La., were indicted on second-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis while he was in his father's SUV.

The grand jury also indicted the two marshals, Derrick Stafford, 32, and Norris Greenhouse Jr., 23, on second-degree attempted murder for shooting the boy's father, Chris Few, who was driving the car and was severely wounded.

Both Few and his son were shot multiple times when the marshals opened fire after pursuing the vehicle. It is still unclear why the marshals were chasing Few, as police later said he was not armed or the subject of an arrest warrant.

As we reported at the time, the two marshals were arrested less than a week after the Nov. 3 shooting. Police say Stafford was a full-time police lieutenant, and Greenhouse was a former police officer, according to the Associated Press. Citing body camera footage from the scene State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson said, "It is one of the most disturbing scenes I have seen."

According to CBS, the boy's grandmother spoke to the media Thursday outside the courthouse before the indictments were announced. Cathy Mardis, 46, called for the release of the body camera footage of the shooting and described what the family had been through since the death of Jeremy Mardis.

"It's been pure hell. I can't explain what it's like to bury your 6-year-old grandchild," Mardis said.

Mardis told CBS her grandson had autism and was non-verbal but very bright.

"He was the most loving child you could have met. He was always smiling and happy. He taught himself to read at three years old just from watching YouTube," she said.

