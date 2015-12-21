Need A Last-Minute Gift? Don't Want To Buy Stuff? All Tech Has Ideas

This post was updated on Dec. 19, 2016.

Bummer, you've missed the best time to order Christmas gifts online! And now you have these options: pay for same-day delivery or face the dreaded shopping mall (or resort to that end-of-the-line choice of a gift card, but you wouldn't go there, would you?).

So what's the last-minute buy for your plugged-in friend, sister or mom? Do they really need another Internet-connected thing? Nothing against gadgets and gizmos, but if you're of the philosophy that thoughtful gestures qualify perfectly well as Christmas presents, we've got a few ideas for you.

These are, of course, only a few of the possibilities — do let us know, in the comments or on Twitter, what other suggestions you may have and if you've gifted something like this.

(Note: None of these ideas are meant to be specific to any particular online platform, and you should be able to use whatever website or app you fancy. This is also not meant to be a step-by-step instruction, but a quick Google search should unearth production tips, if you need them.)

1 of 7 — While the days of sharing mixed tapes and audio cassettes may be long gone, exchanging playlists doesn't have to be. While the days of sharing mixed tapes and audio cassettes may be long gone, exchanging playlists doesn't have to be. Darren Johnson / Getty Images/EyeEm 2 of 7 — Do you and your friends look like these British models from the 1970s? If not, have no fear — you can still capture memories (digitally) in a shared private photo collection. Do you and your friends look like these British models from the 1970s? If not, have no fear — you can still capture memories (digitally) in a shared private photo collection. Manchester Daily Express / SSPL/Getty 3 of 7 — Give the gift of a road trip or a weekend jaunt without the confused stares, itinerary indecision and bickering over directions. Give the gift of a road trip or a weekend jaunt without the confused stares, itinerary indecision and bickering over directions. Steve Cole, Christie & Cole Studio Inc. / iStockphoto 4 of 7 — Waking up can be hard. Make it easier with a customized alarm clock recording. Pro tip: If this is the recipient's reaction to your gift, you're doing it wrong. Waking up can be hard. Make it easier with a customized alarm clock recording. Pro tip: If this is the recipient's reaction to your gift, you're doing it wrong. Serpeblu / iStockphoto 5 of 7 — With just a little bit of work, your friends' movie night, too, can be just as fun. Cute dog not included. With just a little bit of work, your friends' movie night, too, can be just as fun. Cute dog not included. Svetikd / iStockphoto 6 of 7 — A generic screensaver background, like this resort in the Maldives, would be so much better if you were in it. Enter: the custom-made screensaver. A generic screensaver background, like this resort in the Maldives, would be so much better if you were in it. Enter: the custom-made screensaver. Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP 7 of 7 — What could be better than a year's worth of photos like this? Deliver cuteness and more to an inbox near you. What could be better than a year's worth of photos like this? Deliver cuteness and more to an inbox near you. DawnPoland / iStockphoto

All Tech thanks NPR's Caroline Kelly, Christina Cala, Mallory Yu and several non-NPR friends for their help in brainstorming this post.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.