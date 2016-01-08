Puddle Cam Goes Viral In Britain

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a story of a puddle - not an extraordinary puddle. But it's blocking a walking path in Newcastle, England, and now it is a popular puddle because Richard Rippon decided to live stream it. He saw it from an office close by and became fascinated by the way people were navigating it. He told the BBC people ran, jumped, even acted like they were Jesus walking on water. More than 20,000 people have watched the puddle cam. Some of the water is now even selling on eBay.