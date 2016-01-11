© 2020 WFAE
Are Squirrels Getting Fatter?

Published January 11, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Are chubby squirrels on the rise? Vicki Croke of WBUR's The Wild Life investigates. (Airwolfhound/Flickr)
You may have seen images on Facebook or Twitter of squirrels looking a little huskier than usual. Social media has noticed that squirrels appear to be a bit heavier this year because of the warm weather and more access to food.

But is something really going on, or have people just turned to “fat shaming” the furry mammals? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life, about the chunky squirrels appearing on social media.


