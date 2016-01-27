© 2020 WFAE
Weight Watchers Stock Rises On Oprah Weight Loss

Published January 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 12, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Oprah announced this week on Twitter that she lost 26 pounds – good news for her, but even better news for Weight Watchers, the program she says she used. Weight Watchers saw its stock increase by 20 percent yesterday after the announcement.

The diet company has struggled in recent years with competition from new diet apps and online services. Oprah purchased 10 percent of the company in October. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Maggie Lake of CNN about Oprah Winfrey and her effect on the company.

Guest

  • Maggie Lake, business anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She tweets @maggielake.

