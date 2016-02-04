How Much Does Your Personal Trainer Make?

Regular gym goers know January is the worst. It's the time when all those people who usually don't show up crowd into classes and hog the equipment in an effort to meet those New Years resolutions.

Whether you're a gym rat or an occasional exerciser, you probably don't realize that though that personal trainer or group class leader has abs you'd pay big money for, they usually don't have an enviable salary. Laura Rice from Here & Now contributor Texas Standard takes a look at the economics.

Reporter

Laura Rice, senior producer at Texas Standard. She tweets @LauraRiceKUT.

