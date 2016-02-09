© 2020 WFAE
New Hampshire Primary: The View From The Farm

Published February 9, 2016 at 1:45 PM EST

Carole Soule and her husband Bruce Dawson run  Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire. They produce meat, and have Scottish Highlander cattle, pigs, rabbits, a couple horses, chickens and geese.

Soule says farming is important in New Hampshire and she is taking advantage of primary season to give the farming community more attention. She has attended several candidate events, and even brought her animals along to some of them.

She spoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young at her farm.

A scene from Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire. Miles Smith Farm is a 36-acre, family-owned grass-fed beef farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Carole Soule poses with two of her bovine friends at the the Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Carole Soule's husband Bruce Dawson is pictured with Bleu at Miles Smith Farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
