Chicago Man Charged With Jamming Cell Phone Reception

Published March 11, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. For months now, people in Chicago have been complaining that their phone calls keep dropping along a popular commuter-train route. And then a photo circulated on social media of a fellow commuter, an older man, operating a big boxy device with antennas. Police say he was using it to jam cell reception and they arrested him. Dennis Nicholl is charged with unlawful interference with a public utility. His attorney said, "he's not a bad guy, just wanted some peace and quiet is all." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition