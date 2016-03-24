© 2020 WFAE
The Troubled Life And Exquisite Music Of Chet Baker

Published March 24, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
American jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (1929 - 1988) has just served a prison sentence near Rome, accused of charges under the illegal drugs act. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

“Born to Be Blue” a new biopic about jazz great Chet Baker opens in theaters tomorrow. The film will bring new attention to Baker, whose musicianship was often overshadowed by his drug addiction. In 2002, James  Gavin published the biography “ Deep in a Dream: The Long Night of Chet Baker.” Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with him then about the book. We revisit that conversation.

[Youtube]

Songs In This Segment

  • Lew Brown and Ray Henderson, “The Thrill is Gone” performed by Chet Baker
  • Johnny Burke, “Aren’t You Glad You’re You” performed by Chet Baker
  • Eddie DeLange and James Van Heusen, “Deep In a Dream”  performed by Chet Baker
  • Gene DePaul and Don Raye, “You Don’t Know What Love Is” performed by Chet Baker
  • Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by Chet Baker
  • Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by Ethan Hawke
  • Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by the Gary Mulligan Quartet (featuring Chet Baker)
  • Jimmy McHugh and Frank Loesser, “Let’s Get Lost” performed by Chet Baker

Guest

