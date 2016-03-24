Top Stories: Brussels Update; New Zealanders Reject A New Flag

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brussels Unites In Grief As Search For Attacker - Or Attackers - Continues.

-- The People Have Spoken: No New Flag For New Zealand.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Strikes Denver, Winter Storm Lumbers East. ( USA Today)

Central Kansas Under Emergency For Wildfires. ( Topeka Capital-Journal)

Relatives Mark 1st Anniversary Of Germanwings Crash In Alps. ( BBC)

Former Bosnian Serb Leader Karadzic Faces Verdict On Genocide. ( RFE/RL)

North Korea Claims It Tested A New Rocket, Despite Sanctions. ( Reuters)

N.C. Gov. Signs Bill Banning Cities From Enforcing Tougher LGBT Protections. ( WRAL)

New Debris Likely From Missing Malaysian Jet, Officials Say. ( Independent)

Actor And SAG-AFTRA Union President, Ken Howard Dies. ( Rolling Stone)

