In 4-4 Tie, Supreme Court Upholds Union Fees

The Supreme Court split 4-4 today, in a case with big implications for public employee unions in about half the states in the U.S. The tie means that public sector unions in those states can continue to collect mandatory fees from workers who do not join the unions.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the Supreme Court’s deadlock and the implications. The court will continue to operate with only eight justices until a Supreme Court nominee is approved by the Senate.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

