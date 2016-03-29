© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 4-4 Tie, Supreme Court Upholds Union Fees

Published March 29, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
In the Supreme Court's first decision since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a 4-4- tie handed public sector unions a victory. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In the Supreme Court's first decision since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a 4-4- tie handed public sector unions a victory. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court split 4-4 today, in a case with big implications for public employee unions in about half the states in the U.S. The tie means that public sector unions in those states can continue to collect mandatory fees from workers who do not join the unions.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the Supreme Court’s deadlock and the implications. The court will continue to operate with only eight justices until a Supreme Court nominee is approved by the Senate.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.