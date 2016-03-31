Alaska Volcano Mellows After Wreaking Havoc

Alaska’s Pavlof Volcano has calmed down after days of dramatic activity. Early this week, the volcano, which is in the southwest part of the state, threw a thick brown and gray cloud 37,000 feet into the sky.

The blast inconvenienced travelers across Alaska and spewed ash over Nelson Lagoon, a village 55 miles northeast of the volcano, where residents stayed indoors and watched porches and roofs darken.

Greta Mart, acting news director and reporter at KUCB in Unalaska, Alaska, speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about Pavlof’s latest eruption.

Guest

Greta Mart, Acting News Director and Reporter at KUCB, in Unalaska, Alaska.

