Fish Oil Ingredient May Help Protect Against Concussions

Published April 7, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Researchers at Texas Christian University say an ingredient in fish oil may help protect football players' brains from the effects of brain injuries. (TCU)
Last month, the NFL admitted for the first time that football collisions are linked to brain damage. It’s something researchers have documented for years.

Now, new research shows a surprising way to possibly reduce the brain-damaging effects of head trauma: an ingredient in fish oil.

From the Here & Now contributor network, Texas Standard’s Lauren Silverman reports.

