Top Stories: High Suicide Rate In Greenland; Death Of Female Pro Wrestler

By Korva Coleman
Published April 21, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Arctic Suicides: It's Not The Dark That Kills You.

-- Chyna, Legendary Pro Wrestler And Entertainer, Has Died At Age 45.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Discusses Sensitive Topics With Arab Allies In Saudi Arabia. ( USA Today)

Ecuador To Increase Taxes To Pay for Earthquake Damage. ( New York Times)

Even More Rain Will Fall On Soaked Eastern Texas. ()

Insurers Say Texas Hailstorm Damage Is State's Most Expensive. ( Houston Chronicle)

Officials Search Mitsubishi Offices After Faked Fuel Data Disclosed. ( BBC)

A Year After Nepal's Quake, No Formal Rebuilding Program Underway. ( ABC)

Half Mile Long Drug Tunnel Discovered Between Calif. And Mexico. ( CNN)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth Turns 90. ( Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
