Top Stories: High Suicide Rate In Greenland; Death Of Female Pro Wrestler
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- The Arctic Suicides: It's Not The Dark That Kills You.
-- Chyna, Legendary Pro Wrestler And Entertainer, Has Died At Age 45.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Discusses Sensitive Topics With Arab Allies In Saudi Arabia. ( USA Today)
Ecuador To Increase Taxes To Pay for Earthquake Damage. ( New York Times)
Even More Rain Will Fall On Soaked Eastern Texas. ()
Insurers Say Texas Hailstorm Damage Is State's Most Expensive. ( Houston Chronicle)
Officials Search Mitsubishi Offices After Faked Fuel Data Disclosed. ( BBC)
A Year After Nepal's Quake, No Formal Rebuilding Program Underway. ( ABC)
Half Mile Long Drug Tunnel Discovered Between Calif. And Mexico. ( CNN)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth Turns 90. ( Telegraph)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.