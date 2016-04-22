Prince Was A Beloved Musician And A Generous Host

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Prince was not only a beloved musician, he was a generous host. He often opened his home to guests like comedian Eddie Murphy and his brother, Charlie. They tell a story about how he challenged them to a game of basketball, beat them and then served pancakes. He even invited fans over like our own producer Meg Anderson, who once hung out at Prince's house throughout the night watching "Finding Nemo" and taking in a private concert. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.