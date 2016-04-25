Top Stories: GOP Candidates Join To Block Trump; Brussels Subway Station Opens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cruz And Kasich Announce Joint Strategy To Block Trump.

-- Brussels Reopens Metro Station Where Bombing Struck.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Officials Say 8 Killings Were Planned Executions. ( USA Today)

A Year After Quake, Nepal Hasn't Rebuilt Homes. ( Telegraph)

Turkish Rebels Ready To Increase Fight, Claim Turkey Is Escalating. ( BBC)

Thousands Commemorate Armenia Genocide In L.A. ( Los Angeles Times)

Haiti Misses Latest Deadline To Hold Elections. ( Miami Herald)

Mexican Chemical Plant Blast Rises To 32. ( Reuters)

Congolese Musician, Papa Wemba, Dies At 66. ( AP)

Singer Billy Paul Of "Me And Mrs. Jones" Dies. ( Entertainment Weekly)

Man Ends Effort To Float To Bahamas In Huge Plastic Bubble. ( Sun Sentinel)

