Top Stories: GOP Candidates Join To Block Trump; Brussels Subway Station Opens
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Cruz And Kasich Announce Joint Strategy To Block Trump.
-- Brussels Reopens Metro Station Where Bombing Struck.
And here are more early headlines:
Ohio Officials Say 8 Killings Were Planned Executions. ( USA Today)
A Year After Quake, Nepal Hasn't Rebuilt Homes. ( Telegraph)
Turkish Rebels Ready To Increase Fight, Claim Turkey Is Escalating. ( BBC)
Thousands Commemorate Armenia Genocide In L.A. ( Los Angeles Times)
Haiti Misses Latest Deadline To Hold Elections. ( Miami Herald)
Mexican Chemical Plant Blast Rises To 32. ( Reuters)
Congolese Musician, Papa Wemba, Dies At 66. ( AP)
Singer Billy Paul Of "Me And Mrs. Jones" Dies. ( Entertainment Weekly)
Man Ends Effort To Float To Bahamas In Huge Plastic Bubble. ( Sun Sentinel)
