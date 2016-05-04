North Dakota’s Only Congressman Backs Trump As The Likely GOP Nominee

With Donald Trump’s decisive victory Tuesday night in Indiana, the candidate’s supporters are celebrating his new status as the party’s likely nominee in Cleveland this July. North Dakota’s Congressman Kevin Cramer, who conducted his own straw poll because the state party didn’t hold a caucus or a primary, backs Trump and explains why. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.