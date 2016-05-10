Heat Wave And Drought Hit India

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Hundreds of people have died and millions don’t have enough water as India bakes under a heat wave. There’s also persistent drought that’s causing crop failures. The Indian government is setting up relief camps and trucking in water to some areas to help, but it’s been a challenge to keep up with demand. Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Rahul Tandon, BBC correspondent in India.

Guest

Rahul Tandon, BBC reporter in Kolkata. He tweets @rishavtandon.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.