© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bella And Max Are Top Dog Names In New York City

Published May 26, 2016 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. My pet's name is a mouthful, Maggie Lily The Circus Cat - and she is. But if you want a dog to respond to you in New York City, try calling Bella, Max. The city's health department keeps track of registered dog names. And those two are at the top of the list, Bella shooting to the top after the "Twilight" series, apparently. Other names - Bean, Potato, Primrose, Snoopy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition