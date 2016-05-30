© 2020 WFAE
Gamer, Girlfriend Take Relationship To Next Level After Super Mario Proposal

Published May 30, 2016 at 7:30 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story of a guy taking it to the next level. Pam Edwards was playing Super Mario Brothers next to her boyfriend, Shane.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAM EDWARDS: How do I do it?

EDWARDS: Hit the button and then move over.

CHANG: It looked like a normal level, but then she came across blocks spelling words across the sky. Shane had created his own level.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHANE BIRKINBINE: What's it say?

EDWARDS: Babe.

CHANG: The blocks spelled - will you marry me?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIRKINBINE: She said yes. I love you, babe.

EDWARDS: I love you.

CHANG: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition