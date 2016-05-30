Magic And Music At A South Florida Toll Booth

If you’ve been out on the roads this holiday weekend, you might notice that it’s getting harder and harder to find a tollbooth with a human being actually taking tolls. Toll plazas all over the country are going automatic. But just at the top of the Florida Keys, there’s a tollbooth with people inside.

Jenny Luna was with the Miami Herald when she reported this story for Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami.

Reporter

Jenny Luna, freelance reporter based in San Francisco. She tweets @J2theLuna.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.