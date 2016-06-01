Top Stories: McConnell Touts The GOP; Swiss Rail Tunnel Is A Feat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mitch McConnell: Republican Party Is At An 'All-Time High'.

-- Sound The Alphorns: World's Longest, Deepest Tunnel Is Officially Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Says Ship Detects Signal That Could Be From Missing Jet. ( NBC)

U.N. Warns Children Most Vulnerable In Besieged Fallujah, Iraq. ( CBS)

Obama To Visit Indiana Town To Discuss U.S. Economic Recovery. ( Time)

Hurricane Season Opens Today: But Storms Have Started. ( Washington Post)

Illinois Lawmakers Fail To Reach Budget For 2nd Year. ( Reuters)

Testing Turns Up Lead In Two Oregon Schools. ( The Oregonian)

Canadian House Passes Assisted Suicide Bill, Sends To Senate. ( CBC)

Developing Countries Spend More On Renewable Energy. ( Phys.Org)

