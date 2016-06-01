Top Stories: McConnell Touts The GOP; Swiss Rail Tunnel Is A Feat
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Mitch McConnell: Republican Party Is At An 'All-Time High'.
-- Sound The Alphorns: World's Longest, Deepest Tunnel Is Officially Open.
And here are more early headlines:
Egypt Says Ship Detects Signal That Could Be From Missing Jet. ( NBC)
U.N. Warns Children Most Vulnerable In Besieged Fallujah, Iraq. ( CBS)
Obama To Visit Indiana Town To Discuss U.S. Economic Recovery. ( Time)
Hurricane Season Opens Today: But Storms Have Started. ( Washington Post)
Illinois Lawmakers Fail To Reach Budget For 2nd Year. ( Reuters)
Testing Turns Up Lead In Two Oregon Schools. ( The Oregonian)
Canadian House Passes Assisted Suicide Bill, Sends To Senate. ( CBC)
Developing Countries Spend More On Renewable Energy. ( Phys.Org)
