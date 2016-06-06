Iran Increases Oil Exports At Faster-Than-Expected Rate

Iran is increasing its oil exports more quickly than many thought possible, according to a report from Reuters. Iran is partnering with Asian and European supertankers to get its product out, after sanctions were lifted in January.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about what is responsible for a higher level of output than expected.

