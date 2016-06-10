© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Australia Finds Ugly Packaging Slows Cigarette Sales

Published June 10, 2016 at 6:47 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Could the color of a cigarette pack help people quit smoking? Australia thought so. In 2012, Australia set out to design the ugliest possible cigarette packaging and landed on a color called Pantone 448C - a greenish, muddyish 1970s couch-ish (ph) color so aggressively dreary that since introducing it, Australia has seen cigarette sales drop. Just don't try it on your kitchen walls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition